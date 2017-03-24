Investec Wealth & Investment Limited ...

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited : Form 8.3 - St Peter Port Capital Limited

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1 : The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee , settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

