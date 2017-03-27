Abilene Junior League donates scrubs ...

Abilene Junior League donates scrubs for hospital's emergency patients

Tuesday Mar 14

The Abilene Junior League donated a box full of new scrubs to Memorial Hospital's Emergency Department. The scrubs are for patients to wear home if the clothes they came in wearing are no longer wearable .

Chicago, IL

