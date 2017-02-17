this Week in 1985: 'No hope' for pilo...

this Week in 1985: 'No hope' for pilot who ditched over Channel

A Royal Navy search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent carried out an extensive but futile search for a pilot who ditched in the freezing waters of the Channel. David Reggi, of Shoreham, was believed to have drowned after the engine of his light Cessna aircraft failed 13 miles off Alderney.

