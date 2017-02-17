this Week in 1985: 'No hope' for pilot who ditched over Channel
A Royal Navy search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent carried out an extensive but futile search for a pilot who ditched in the freezing waters of the Channel. David Reggi, of Shoreham, was believed to have drowned after the engine of his light Cessna aircraft failed 13 miles off Alderney.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|info about child exploitaion (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|monthedees84
|1
|Cobo car park row: a the ownera breaks his silence (Aug '09)
|Jan '13
|ohoh
|2
|'Telling truth about Nazis cost me my friends':... (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|David Marquis
|1
|Alderney holds energy cable talks (May '12)
|May '12
|Rupert Baehr
|1
|Bishop Visits Project Canterbury (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|ARCOBALENO
|1
|Guernsey Police Service FILES*LINK Super Yachts... (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Bill Brent
|1
|Angelique Blin Re-Arrested (May '09)
|Oct '11
|Amanda
|45
