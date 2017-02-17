Review: 'Operation Basalt' an excitin...

Review: 'Operation Basalt' an exciting, illuminating account of British raid on Sark

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

In the vast global conflict of World War II, the British commando raid on the tiny Channel Island of Sark on the night of Oct. 3-4, 1942, would seem almost insignificant. But it most definitely was not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
info about child exploitaion (Feb '16) Feb '16 monthedees84 1
News Cobo car park row: a the ownera breaks his silence (Aug '09) Jan '13 ohoh 2
News 'Telling truth about Nazis cost me my friends':... (Nov '12) Nov '12 David Marquis 1
News Alderney holds energy cable talks (May '12) May '12 Rupert Baehr 1
News Bishop Visits Project Canterbury (Mar '12) Mar '12 ARCOBALENO 1
Guernsey Police Service FILES*LINK Super Yachts... (Jan '12) Jan '12 Bill Brent 1
News Angelique Blin Re-Arrested (May '09) Oct '11 Amanda 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC