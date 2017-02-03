Groom arrested for drink-driving on his wedding night

Groom, 58, who was forced to sleep in his van on his wedding night when his bride kicked him out for being drunk missed his honeymoon after he was arrested for drink driving A groom was forced to sleep in his van on his wedding night when his bride kicked him out for being drunk - and then missed their honeymoon after being arrested for drink-driving. John Bulmer, 58, drank about 12 pints of cider on his big day but later that night he was ordered out of the house by his fuming new wife Tanya Le Pavoux, 44. The carpenter, from Guernsey, then went for a nap in his work van but was later spotted by a passing police officer.

