St Peter Port Capital Limited : Directorate change

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of a new director, Russel Michel, who joins the board as a non-executive director with immediate effect. The Company also wishes to announce that Peter Griffin is stepping down as a director of the Company at this time.

Chicago, IL

