Barclay brothers to close Sark Vineyard

Barclay brothers to close Sark Vineyard

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: The Drinks Business

A vineyard set up by UK billionaires the Barclay brothers in the Channel Islands is to close after just six years, with its owners blaming an "attack" on alcohol taxation by its government. Sark Vineyards, which covers 25 hectares on Sark - a car free island off the coast of Normandy but which is a protectorate of the English Crown - was set up by identical twins Sir David and Frederick Barclay - who own the Daily Telegraph and the Ritz London - in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
info about child exploitaion (Feb '16) Feb '16 monthedees84 1
News Cobo car park row: a the ownera breaks his silence (Aug '09) Jan '13 ohoh 2
News 'Telling truth about Nazis cost me my friends':... (Nov '12) Nov '12 David Marquis 1
News Alderney holds energy cable talks (May '12) May '12 Rupert Baehr 1
News Bishop Visits Project Canterbury (Mar '12) Mar '12 ARCOBALENO 1
Guernsey Police Service FILES*LINK Super Yachts... (Jan '12) Jan '12 Bill Brent 1
News Angelique Blin Re-Arrested (May '09) Oct '11 Amanda 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,084 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC