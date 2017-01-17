Barclay brothers to close Sark Vineyard

A vineyard set up by UK billionaires the Barclay brothers in the Channel Islands is to close after just six years, with its owners blaming an "attack" on alcohol taxation by its government. Sark Vineyards, which covers 25 hectares on Sark - a car free island off the coast of Normandy but which is a protectorate of the English Crown - was set up by identical twins Sir David and Frederick Barclay - who own the Daily Telegraph and the Ritz London - in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.