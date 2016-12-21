Refugees recieve warm community welcome

Sheila Goldsmith, president of the United Church Women, Annapolis, recently presented Faiza Djabir Nahar with a quilt made for her and her family by the Valley United Church Women during their spring rally, which was held at St. George and St. Andrew United Church in Annapolis Royal. Each of the 90 participants at the June rally was encouraged to bring a square to be made into the gifted quilt.

