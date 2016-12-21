Refugees recieve warm community welcome

Refugees recieve warm community welcome

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Sheila Goldsmith, president of the United Church Women, Annapolis, recently presented Faiza Djabir Nahar with a quilt made for her and her family by the Valley United Church Women during their spring rally, which was held at St. George and St. Andrew United Church in Annapolis Royal. Each of the 90 participants at the June rally was encouraged to bring a square to be made into the gifted quilt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
info about child exploitaion (Feb '16) Feb '16 monthedees84 1
News Cobo car park row: a the ownera breaks his silence (Aug '09) Jan '13 ohoh 2
News 'Telling truth about Nazis cost me my friends':... (Nov '12) Nov '12 David Marquis 1
News Alderney holds energy cable talks (May '12) May '12 Rupert Baehr 1
News Bishop Visits Project Canterbury (Mar '12) Mar '12 ARCOBALENO 1
Guernsey Police Service FILES*LINK Super Yachts... (Jan '12) Jan '12 Bill Brent 1
News Angelique Blin Re-Arrested (May '09) Oct '11 Amanda 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,286 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,721

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC