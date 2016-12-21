A ship may have cut fiber-optic cables connecting the Channel Islands to the U.K.
Earth's human inhabitants have grown accustomed to a globally connected world. If their power goes out, their smartphone dies while out and about, or their broadband connection goes down, they are disconnected from the rest of the world and life immediately sucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|info about child exploitaion (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|monthedees84
|1
|Cobo car park row: a the ownera breaks his silence (Aug '09)
|Jan '13
|ohoh
|2
|'Telling truth about Nazis cost me my friends':... (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|David Marquis
|1
|Alderney holds energy cable talks (May '12)
|May '12
|Rupert Baehr
|1
|Bishop Visits Project Canterbury (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|ARCOBALENO
|1
|Guernsey Police Service FILES*LINK Super Yachts... (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Bill Brent
|1
|Angelique Blin Re-Arrested (May '09)
|Oct '11
|Amanda
|45
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC