Weblogs | Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weat...

Weblogs | Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Critics of GOP plans in Congress to overhaul the Obama health law tried to put Republicans on the defensive on Tuesday at various parades around the nationa marking Independence Day, as Republicans in Congress continue to look for a deal on a Senate health care bill, and opponents try their best to derail those legislative efforts. "Health care is a human right!" shouted protesters who tried their best to interrupt remarks by Sen. Ted Cruz , at a July Fourth event in McAllen, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Lester 17 hr Dontlikehimm 8
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Tue Tiffany is a Moron 19
News Firework Possession, Discharge Illegal Within C... (Jul '09) Mon Mark ingram 9
Family Court System (Sep '06) Mon Pajdougherty 29
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Sun Jamie Dundee 28
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension Jul 1 michael 1
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... Jun 30 Sass 5
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,420 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC