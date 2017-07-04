Weblogs | Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

Critics of GOP plans in Congress to overhaul the Obama health law tried to put Republicans on the defensive on Tuesday at various parades around the nationa marking Independence Day, as Republicans in Congress continue to look for a deal on a Senate health care bill, and opponents try their best to derail those legislative efforts. "Health care is a human right!" shouted protesters who tried their best to interrupt remarks by Sen. Ted Cruz , at a July Fourth event in McAllen, Texas.

