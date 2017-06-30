Tulsa Store Looking For Pair Who Stole Yeti Coolers
Tulsa's Southern Agriculture store at 71st Street and Sheridan is hoping someone will recognize the men caught on surveillance camera stealing two expensive coolers. They show two men walking out with two Yeti coolers which the store says retail for hundreds of dollars each.
