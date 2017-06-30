Tulsa officials identify teen killed in July 4 shootout
Tulsa County authorities say the person killed after a July Fourth shootout at a fireworks stand was a 15-year-old boy. Deputies said Wednesday that 15-year-old Jake Ulrich was fatally shot after he and an older man reportedly tried to steal fireworks from the stand Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Lester
|14 hr
|Dontlikehimm
|8
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Tue
|Tiffany is a Moron
|19
|Firework Possession, Discharge Illegal Within C... (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Mark ingram
|9
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Pajdougherty
|29
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|28
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Jun 30
|Sass
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC