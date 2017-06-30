Tulsa officials identify teen killed ...

Tulsa officials identify teen killed in July 4 shootout

Tulsa County authorities say the person killed after a July Fourth shootout at a fireworks stand was a 15-year-old boy. Deputies said Wednesday that 15-year-old Jake Ulrich was fatally shot after he and an older man reportedly tried to steal fireworks from the stand Tuesday.

