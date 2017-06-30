Tulsa Mother Of Infant Found In Mop Bucket Charged With Child Neglect
Prosecutors charged a Tulsa mother with child neglect after her 9-month-old baby boy drowned in a mop bucket. According to the Medical Examiner's report, Jaxon Annuschat drowned, but it also notes that the manner of death is undetermined as "multiple varied explanations have been presented by Mr. Annuschat's caregiver for how the infant ended up in a prone position in a mop bucket that contained water."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Lester
|21 hr
|Dontlikehimm
|8
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Tue
|Tiffany is a Moron
|19
|Firework Possession, Discharge Illegal Within C... (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Mark ingram
|9
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Pajdougherty
|29
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Jul 2
|Jamie Dundee
|28
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Jun 30
|Sass
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC