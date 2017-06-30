Tulsa Man Dies In Mayes County Collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 40-year-old Tulsa man died Saturday afternoon in a crash in Mayes County after the driver of another vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and collided with his vehicle. The crash happened a little before 4 p.m. on July 1 on Scenic 412 near Skyline Drive, about four miles west of Locust Grove, troopers said.

