Tulsa Deputies Chase, Arrest Two Found On Footpath Behind County Jail

The sheriff's office said the chase started behind the Tulsa County jail in the 300 block of North Denver and ended near I-244 and Mingo. Captain John Bryant says a deputy was checking on a suspicious vehicle on a footpath behind the jail when it took off with deputies in pursuit.

