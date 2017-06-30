Tulsa Crews Battling Fire Near Tulsa ...

Tulsa Crews Battling Fire Near Tulsa Country Club

9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa firefighters responded to a house fire in the 500 block of West Fairview Monday afternoon. Early reports indicate the fire started on the second floor of a large home located near the Tulsa Country Club golf course.

