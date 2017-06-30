Tulsa Airbnb hosts can operate withou...

Tulsa Airbnb hosts can operate without permit but risk huge fines if neighbors complain

In this photograph taken earlier this week, a sign notifying neighbors about a hearing to permit short-term rentals at an AirBnB location near the Tulsa Fairgrounds in Tulsa, OK, June 26, 2017. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Of more than 300 listings in Tulsa on the Airbnb website , only one of those is legal under the city's zoning code, and violators are risking heavy fines.

