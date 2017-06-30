Shannon Kepler Murder Trial Set To Re...

Shannon Kepler Murder Trial Set To Resume Wednesday

10 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The murder trial for the former Tulsa Police officer accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend in 2014 is set to continue Wednesday morning, July 5. The state hasn't rested yet, but they did call five witnesses Friday including Lisa Kepler, Shannon Kepler's daughter. After they rest, Kepler's attorneys will call witnesses.

