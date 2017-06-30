Shannon Kepler Murder Trial Set To Resume Wednesday
The murder trial for the former Tulsa Police officer accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend in 2014 is set to continue Wednesday morning, July 5. The state hasn't rested yet, but they did call five witnesses Friday including Lisa Kepler, Shannon Kepler's daughter. After they rest, Kepler's attorneys will call witnesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Lester
|17 hr
|Dontlikehimm
|8
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Tue
|Tiffany is a Moron
|19
|Firework Possession, Discharge Illegal Within C... (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Mark ingram
|9
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Pajdougherty
|29
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|28
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Jun 30
|Sass
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC