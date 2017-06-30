Prep Work For Tulsa's Largest Fireworks Show Underway
The marquee event of Freedom Fest is the fireworks show. Workers are unloading fireworks and placing them in the tubes they'll be launched from tomorrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|28
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Jun 30
|Sass
|5
|TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju...
|Jun 29
|Sick City Tulsa
|1
|Adultry is a felony, Ok law
|Jun 29
|Guest
|2
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jun 27
|Real Sunday BusSe...
|15
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|Jun 26
|Jamie Dundee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC