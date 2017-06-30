Police: Owasso Shoplifters Chased To Tulsa
A chase that started in Owasso came to an end Sunday afternoon near Apache and North Yale Avenue in Tulsa. Tulsa Police and Oklahoma Highway patrol troopers joined in the chase which ended in the 4100 block of East Woodrow Place, a neighborhood street.
