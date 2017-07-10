OSDH Announces Rule Changes For Hospi...

OSDH Announces Rule Changes For Hospitals/Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Friday Jul 7

OSDH Announces Rule Changes For Hospitals/Ambulatory Surgical Ce - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The Oklahoma State Department of Health have announced new standards for hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers regarding updates to building requirements that meet current national guidelines and Medicare and Medicaid safety codes. The revisions incorporate design, construction and safety innovations and improvements for health facilities.

