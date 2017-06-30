One Flown To Tulsa Hospital After Collision On Grand Lake - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.