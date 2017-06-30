Murder Trial For Former Tulsa Police Officer Shannon Kepler Continues
The state called more witnesses in the third murder trial of former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler Thursday morning. Kepler is accused of shooting his daughter's boyfriend Jeremey Lake in August of 2014.
