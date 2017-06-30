Murder Trial For Former Tulsa Police ...

Murder Trial For Former Tulsa Police Officer Shannon Kepler Continues

11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The state called more witnesses in the third murder trial of former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler Thursday morning. Kepler is accused of shooting his daughter's boyfriend Jeremey Lake in August of 2014.

