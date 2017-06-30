Good Samaritans Help Capture Tulsa Bu...

Good Samaritans Help Capture Tulsa Burglary Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Alert neighbors helped Tulsa police capture a burglary suspect Wednesday, July 5. An arrest report states Joseph Christopher Walker took tools from a home in the 1700 block of East 29th Street. Tulsa Police say two Good Samaritans confronted Walker as he loaded the tools in his truck, and he almost hit them as he drove away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meds 2 hr FracNasty 1
Jacoby Properties, LLC 5 hr Guest 1
News Vian School Investigation (Mar '08) 11 hr MOE THE BLACK BONE 25
Mike Lester Tue Dontlikehimm 8
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Jul 4 Tiffany is a Moron 19
News Firework Possession, Discharge Illegal Within C... (Jul '09) Jul 3 Mark ingram 9
Family Court System (Sep '06) Jul 3 Pajdougherty 29
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,674 • Total comments across all topics: 282,307,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC