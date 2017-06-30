Good Samaritans Help Capture Tulsa Burglary Suspect
Alert neighbors helped Tulsa police capture a burglary suspect Wednesday, July 5. An arrest report states Joseph Christopher Walker took tools from a home in the 1700 block of East 29th Street. Tulsa Police say two Good Samaritans confronted Walker as he loaded the tools in his truck, and he almost hit them as he drove away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meds
|2 hr
|FracNasty
|1
|Jacoby Properties, LLC
|5 hr
|Guest
|1
|Vian School Investigation (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|MOE THE BLACK BONE
|25
|Mike Lester
|Tue
|Dontlikehimm
|8
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Jul 4
|Tiffany is a Moron
|19
|Firework Possession, Discharge Illegal Within C... (Jul '09)
|Jul 3
|Mark ingram
|9
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|Jul 3
|Pajdougherty
|29
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC