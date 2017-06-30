Friends Of Tulsa Men Killed In Kansas City Say Shootings Were Related
While police say it's the result of two separate, unrelated shootings, friends of the men here say that's not what they think. Police say just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday officers responded to a disturbance call on the city's south side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Firework Possession, Discharge Illegal Within C... (Jul '09)
|6 hr
|Mark ingram
|9
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|7 hr
|Pajdougherty
|29
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|28
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Jun 30
|Sass
|5
|TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju...
|Jun 29
|Sick City Tulsa
|1
|Adultry is a felony, Ok law
|Jun 29
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC