Federal deficit grows amid "surprisingly weak tax collections" in 2017

It didn't get much attention in the midst of the all-out fight on Capitol Hill over efforts to overhaul the Obama health law, but a Congressional Budget Office report this week again signaled that something odd is going on with tax revenues coming into Uncle Sam so far this year, as they remain well below anticipated levels, leading to a spike in the federal deficit. The headline on the CBO's regular June budget update was bad enough, as it forecast a $134 billion jump in the deficit in 2017, up to $693 billion, which would be the highest yearly deficit since 2012.

