EMSA Issues Heat Alert In Tulsa
EMSA issued a heat alert in Tulsa after responding to five suspected heat-related calls in a 24-hour period. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space during the day Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity The five patients included: a 12-year-old year old boy; a 52-year-old man; a 30-year-old man; a 32-year-old man and a woman, whose age wasn't specified.
