EMSA Issues Heat Alert In Tulsa

EMSA Issues Heat Alert In Tulsa

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

EMSA issued a heat alert in Tulsa after responding to five suspected heat-related calls in a 24-hour period. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space during the day Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity The five patients included: a 12-year-old year old boy; a 52-year-old man; a 30-year-old man; a 32-year-old man and a woman, whose age wasn't specified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vian School Investigation (Mar '08) 4 hr MOE THE BLACK BONE 25
Mike Lester Tue Dontlikehimm 8
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Jul 4 Tiffany is a Moron 19
News Firework Possession, Discharge Illegal Within C... (Jul '09) Jul 3 Mark ingram 9
Family Court System (Sep '06) Jul 3 Pajdougherty 29
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Jul 2 Jamie Dundee 28
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension Jul 1 michael 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Iraq
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,742 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC