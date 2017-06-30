Driver Sought After Police Find Guns ...

Driver Sought After Police Find Guns During Tulsa Traffic Stop

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Police are trying to find out why a driver ran off after officers found several handguns inside his car during a traffic stop early Friday. Officers said just before 2 a.m. they pulled a car over for driving with their brights on in the 2500 block of South Garnett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meds 10 hr FracNasty 1
Jacoby Properties, LLC 14 hr Guest 1
News Vian School Investigation (Mar '08) 20 hr MOE THE BLACK BONE 25
Mike Lester Jul 4 Dontlikehimm 8
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Jul 4 Tiffany is a Moron 19
News Firework Possession, Discharge Illegal Within C... (Jul '09) Jul 3 Mark ingram 9
Family Court System (Sep '06) Jul 3 Pajdougherty 29
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Sudan
  5. Syria
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,891 • Total comments across all topics: 282,315,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC