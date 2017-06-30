Driver Sought After Police Find Guns During Tulsa Traffic Stop
Police are trying to find out why a driver ran off after officers found several handguns inside his car during a traffic stop early Friday. Officers said just before 2 a.m. they pulled a car over for driving with their brights on in the 2500 block of South Garnett.
