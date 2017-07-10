Cox Resolves Nationwide Phone Outage
A nationwide phone outage through Cox has been resolved with several areas in the metro, as well as Tulsa and Lawton, losing service. We reached out to Oklahoma City Police and they say their systems are fully operational but they experienced a similar AT&T outage recently.
Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
