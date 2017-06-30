Cousin Turns Himself In After Deadly Shooting At Tulsa Fireworks Stand
A person of interest in the fatal shooting at a Tulsa fireworks stand on July 4 turned himself into authorities Thursday afternoon. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is interviewing Jack Ulrich, cousin of the 15-year-old boy who was killed during the fireworks stand robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vian School Investigation (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|MOE THE BLACK BONE
|25
|Mike Lester
|Tue
|Dontlikehimm
|8
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Jul 4
|Tiffany is a Moron
|19
|Firework Possession, Discharge Illegal Within C... (Jul '09)
|Jul 3
|Mark ingram
|9
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|Jul 3
|Pajdougherty
|29
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Jul 2
|Jamie Dundee
|28
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC