Boy, 15, shot and killed in Oklahoma ...

Boy, 15, shot and killed in Oklahoma fireworks stand robbery attempt

Read more: NewsOK.com

A 15-year-old was killed during an attempted robbery and shooting on Independence Day at a fireworks stand in west Tulsa. A fireworks stand operator's son shot Jake Ulrich, 15, about noon July 4 while Ulrich and another unidentified suspect allegedly tried robbing the stand of fireworks, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said.

