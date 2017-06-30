Boy, 15, shot and killed in Oklahoma fireworks stand robbery attempt
A 15-year-old was killed during an attempted robbery and shooting on Independence Day at a fireworks stand in west Tulsa. A fireworks stand operator's son shot Jake Ulrich, 15, about noon July 4 while Ulrich and another unidentified suspect allegedly tried robbing the stand of fireworks, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said.
