BMX Racing News Conference Set At Tulsa Evans-Fintube Site

The City of Tulsa will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon about the future of BMX racing in Tulsa. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and Vince Trinidad, executive director of the Tulsa Sports Commission will speak to the media at noon at the Evans-Fintube site, 1334 North Lansing Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.