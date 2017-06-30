Arson Fire, Machete Attack At Tulsa Apartment Complex Under Investigation
Firefighters believe a fire which heavily damaged a Tulsa apartment early Saturday was intentionally set and say police are investigating a machete attack which injured several people. The fire department says this was the second time overnight they responded to the Comanche Park Apartments in the 3600 block of North Quaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|26
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|12 hr
|michael
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Fri
|Sass
|5
|TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju...
|Thu
|Sick City Tulsa
|1
|Adultry is a felony, Ok law
|Jun 29
|Guest
|2
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jun 27
|Real Sunday BusSe...
|15
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|Jun 26
|Jamie Dundee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC