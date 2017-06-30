Arson Fire, Machete Attack At Tulsa A...

Arson Fire, Machete Attack At Tulsa Apartment Complex Under Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Firefighters believe a fire which heavily damaged a Tulsa apartment early Saturday was intentionally set and say police are investigating a machete attack which injured several people. The fire department says this was the second time overnight they responded to the Comanche Park Apartments in the 3600 block of North Quaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) 1 hr Jamie Dundee 26
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension 12 hr michael 1
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... Fri Sass 5
TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju... Thu Sick City Tulsa 1
Adultry is a felony, Ok law Jun 29 Guest 2
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jun 27 Real Sunday BusSe... 15
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16) Jun 26 Jamie Dundee 14
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,599 • Total comments across all topics: 282,168,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC