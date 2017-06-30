Armed Robbery Suspect Dies In Shootout At West Tulsa Fireworks Stand
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies said they are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a fireworks stand in west Tulsa that ended with the robbery suspect being shot in the chest and killed by the fireworks stand owner's son. Gunshots were exchanged between the robbery suspect and the fireworks stand owner's son.
