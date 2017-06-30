76-Year-Old Man Hit, Knocked Out While Changing Tire On Tulsa Street
Tulsa police said someone hit a 76-year-old man in the head, knocking him unconscious, Sunday at about 3:15 a.m. while he was changing a flat tire near 200 E. 56th Street South. A glass jar with a wick and flammable material inside was found near the victim, and passersby saw the victim on the ground and dragged him away from his car just before it became engulfed in flames, police said.
