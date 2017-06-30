6,000 fireworks will light up the Tulsa sky59 mins ago
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 7:24PM CDT expiring July 3 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Garfield, Kingfisher, Logan, Noble Areal Flood Advisory issued July 3 at 6:53PM CDT expiring July 3 at 9:45PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Rogers, Tulsa, Washington Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued July 3 at 5:38PM CDT expiring July 3 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harper, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Major, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Stephens, Washita, Woods, Woodward TULSA -- Tuesday night, the sky of Tulsa will be lit up by more than 6,000 fireworks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KJRH.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|8 hr
|Tiffany is a Moron
|19
|Firework Possession, Discharge Illegal Within C... (Jul '09)
|18 hr
|Mark ingram
|9
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|19 hr
|Pajdougherty
|29
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|28
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|Jul 1
|michael
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Jun 30
|Sass
|5
|TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju...
|Jun 29
|Sick City Tulsa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC