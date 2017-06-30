2 Men Wanted By Tulsa Police For Questioning In Murder

The Tulsa Police Department is looking for two men connected to a June 29, 2017, homicide at the Addison Apartments at 10104 E. Admiral. An 18-year-old man, Keely Birch, was shot and killed shortly after 9:30 p.m. following an altercation in the apartment complex parking lot, police said.

