2 Injured In Fire At Honeywell Aerospace Building
Tulsa Fire officials said two Honeywell Aerospace employees were injured Tuesday morning after a paint machine exploded at about 7 a.m. Tulsa firefighters knocked down the fire inside the facility at 6930 N. Lakewood Ave. in about 30 minutes, said Stan May, Tulsa Fire Captain. The explosion blew a 30-by-60-foot hole in the wall and there's significant damage to the area around the explosion, May said.
