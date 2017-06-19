Women Gather In Tulsa For 4th Annual Well Armed Woman Oklahoma State Shoot
Women from at least five different states gathered in Tulsa for the fourth annual Well Armed Woman Oklahoma State Shoot. It's the third time the group has met at United States Shooting Academy near 66th Street North and Lakewood.
