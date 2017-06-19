Woman Suffers Burns After Tulsa Home's Garage Catches Fire
Tulsa Fire Captain Patrick Odell says smoke alarms woke up the residents of the home in the 100 block of West 50th Court North at about 3 a.m. He says one resident suffered burns on both of her legs when she opened the home's garage door. EMSA took her to the hospital.
