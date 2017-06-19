Woman Suffers Burns After Tulsa Home'...

Woman Suffers Burns After Tulsa Home's Garage Catches Fire

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa Fire Captain Patrick Odell says smoke alarms woke up the residents of the home in the 100 block of West 50th Court North at about 3 a.m. He says one resident suffered burns on both of her legs when she opened the home's garage door. EMSA took her to the hospital.

