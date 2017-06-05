West Nile Virus Found In Tulsa County Mosquitoes
The Tulsa Health Department has confirmed a sample of mosquitoes from a trap in Tulsa County has tested positive for West Nile virus. In a news release, the health department says at this time, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in humans in Tulsa County this year.
