Weblogs | Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

After weeks of closed door negotiations, Senate Republicans on Thursday released their plan to overhaul the Obama health law, as GOP leaders again signaled they are ready to push ahead with a vote in the full Senate as early as next week. The 142 page bill labeled a 'discussion draft' was posted online by the GOP, as the Senate Majority Leader made clear he's ready to move forward.
