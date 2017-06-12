Water Line Break Damages Downtown Tulsa Intersection
The 6-inch line broke at the intersection of Boulder and Cameron at about 2 p.m. causing a small sink hole that damaged the pavement. The city says the break affected two businesses: The Hunt Club on the southwest corner of Main and Cameron and a warehouse west of Boulder.
