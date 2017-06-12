Water Line Break Damages Downtown Tul...

Water Line Break Damages Downtown Tulsa Intersection

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The 6-inch line broke at the intersection of Boulder and Cameron at about 2 p.m. causing a small sink hole that damaged the pavement. The city says the break affected two businesses: The Hunt Club on the southwest corner of Main and Cameron and a warehouse west of Boulder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... 21 hr Listen to Malcolm X 2
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Fri Breakfast at Tiffany 9
Jared Lepley a Docto? Fri Jared Lepley is a... 4
McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED Thu GUEST 1
If Only OKC Had TWorld Brain, Tulsa Left at Gas... Thu Turnpike Tolls STILL 1
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... Thu Obama a Foreigner 3
Stave whittaker john 3 16 is abuser Wed blessedtosucceed 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,482 • Total comments across all topics: 281,825,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC