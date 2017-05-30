Watch 6-year-old spell 'nyctinasty' at National Spelling Bee
The youngest Scripps National Spelling Bee contestant nailed a word that most adults can't define and would struggle to even pronounce. When 6-year-old Edith Fuller of Tulsa, Okla., was asked to spell the word "nyctinasty," she first asked for the definition.
