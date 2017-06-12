Vigil Honors Joshua Barre, Fatally Shot By Tulsa Law Enforcement
The 29-year-old man was shot and killed by Tulsa law enforcement last Friday as they were attempting to pick him up for mental health reasons. About 50 people came to the vigil to pray that nobody else with a mental illness is killed by police, and to march the same path Joshua took as police followed him from his home to where they shot him.
