USAF: Jet With Tulsa Ties Was On Air Defense Training Mission When It Crashed
The U.S. Air Force says the pilot who ejected from an F-16 in Houston on Wednesday is doing well, but it won't release any other information about him, including whether he's based in Houston or Tulsa. The jet was assigned to the Oklahoma Air National Guard's 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa.
