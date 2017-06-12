Tulsa's Equality Centers Holds Memorial For Lives Lost In Orlando Shooting

Tulsa's Equality Centers Holds Memorial For Lives Lost In Orland - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Candles dotted the room and prayers filled the air at Tulsa's Equality Center as people gathered to remember and mourn. The Equality Center has been here for 12 years and was vandalized for the first time in March when someone drove by and shot at the window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.