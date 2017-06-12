Tulsa's Equality Centers Holds Memori...

Tulsa's Equality Centers Holds Memorial For Lives Lost In Orlando Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa's Equality Centers Holds Memorial For Lives Lost In Orland - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Candles dotted the room and prayers filled the air at Tulsa's Equality Center as people gathered to remember and mourn. The Equality Center has been here for 12 years and was vandalized for the first time in March when someone drove by and shot at the window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She... 2 hr ThomasA 3
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) 3 hr Guest 12
Tulsa PD, Slow in Speech, Fast On The Draw, Pre... 4 hr All Bull 1
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Mon Bobbie Huckaby 7
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... Mon Dont Think So 1
News Tulsa Police Claim Man Recording Station Violat... Mon Nasty Boy Alvin Boss 9
Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open Sun Terrible Tulsa 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC