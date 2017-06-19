Tulsa's Brady District Tax Reaches Successful End
The city started using sales tax from the Brady District purely to spruce up public spaces in the Brady District, and it's helped the area flourish. For years now, sales tax from the Brady District has been spent here to improve sidewalks and add trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|3 min
|Cherry picker
|14
|Mike Lester
|45 min
|Dontlikehimm
|2
|Jim Ogle
|5 hr
|Kentucky Girl
|1
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|17 hr
|Bobbie Huckaby
|20
|Jade Jones murder June 11,2017
|Tue
|Pakl57
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Jun 19
|Listen to Malcolm X
|3
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|Jun 19
|Jared Lepley is a...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC