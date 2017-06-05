Tulsa Woman Warns Others Of Fraud
Robert Tucker was charged with two counts of fraud earlier this week, and it's not the first time Tucker has been in trouble with the law. Tucker is serving a 10-year suspended sentence and he's been permanently banned in Oklahoma from selling securities, but the Attorney General's office says that didn't slow him down and certainly didn't stop him.
