Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud
A Tulsa woman pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, announced by Loretta F. Radford, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma. Cynthia Renee Scarsdale was the office manager at A&R Mechanical, Inc. in Tulsa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adultry is a felony, Ok law
|1 hr
|Guest
|2
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|3 hr
|Guest
|21
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|4 hr
|bullmoose
|4
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Real Sunday BusSe...
|15
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|Jun 26
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Jun 25
|Tiffany is a Moron
|18
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Jun 23
|Funny
|21
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC